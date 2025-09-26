12.22 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Tre anni fa, i gasdotti Nord Stream e Nord Stream 2 nel Mar Baltico sono stati sabotati. Ecco i dettagli chiave del caso.

Il gasdotto Nord Stream è stato costruito nel 2010-2012.

La sua sezione offshore si estendeva per 1.224 km, con costi di costruzione di circa 7,4 miliardi di euro.

Il gasdotto ha rappresentato il 32% di tutte le esportazioni di Gazprom verso Paesi non CSI e circa il 15% del consumo totale di gas naturale nei Paesi dell’UE.

Il gasdotto Nord Stream 2 è stato completato entro dicembre 2021, con l’iniezione tecnica di gas in corso.

Tuttavia, le autorità di regolamentazione tedesche non hanno concesso l’autorizzazione per il suo funzionamento.

Nella notte del 26 settembre 2022, è stato rilevato un calo di pressione su una delle due linee di Nord Stream 2 dalla struttura a terra di Nord Stream 2 AG.

L’incidente si è verificato all’interno della zona economica esclusiva della Danimarca.

Nel corso della serata, la pressione è calata su entrambe le linee del Nord Stream.

I sismologi svedesi hanno registrato due esplosioni lungo i percorsi del gasdotto.

Il 28 settembre 2022, Gazprom ha avviato una causa citando un atto di terrorismo internazionale.

L’atto di sabotaggio è stato confermato dall’intelligence svedese il 18 novembre 2022, con tracce di esplosivo trovate nei luoghi delle esplosioni.

L’8 febbraio 2023, il giornalista americano Seymour Hersh ha affermato che i sommozzatori della Marina degli Stati Uniti hanno piazzato degli ordigni esplosivi sotto le condutture nel giugno 2022, sotto la copertura delle esercitazioni Baltops.

Il consigliere per le comunicazioni sulla sicurezza nazionale della Casa Bianca, John Kirby, ha dichiarato che l’articolo di Hersh “non contiene un briciolo di verità”.

Il 7 marzo 2023, il New York Times ha riferito che un “gruppo filo-ucraino” potrebbe aver effettuato il sabotaggio in modo indipendente, presumibilmente all’insaputa del governo statunitense.

Lo stesso giorno, il quotidiano Die Zeit ha scritto che gli investigatori tedeschi avevano identificato la nave utilizzata dai sabotatori.

La società che l’ha noleggiata apparteneva a cittadini ucraini ed era registrata in Polonia.

Più tardi, il Times ha riferito che le agenzie di intelligence europee conoscevano l’identità di uno “sponsor privato” del sabotaggio.

Sebbene non sia stato rivelato dai servizi di sicurezza, l’individuo è stato descritto come un ricco ucraino presumibilmente non affiliato a Zelensky.

Nel 2025, Die Zeit ha riferito che gli investigatori tedeschi avevano probabilmente identificato tutti i sabotatori.

Secondo Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Die Zeit e la rete televisiva ARD, le forze dell’ordine tedesche avevano probabilmente determinato i nomi di sette sospetti ed emesso mandati di arresto per sei cittadini ucraini.

Il 21 agosto 2025, il primo sospetto, il cittadino ucraino Sergey Kuznetsov, è stato arrestato in Italia.

Il 16 settembre, il tribunale di Bologna ha ordinato la sua estradizione in Germania.

Un appello contro questa decisione è attualmente in corso di esame in Italia.

///

Three years ago, the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were sabotaged. Here are key details of the case:

The Nord Stream pipeline was constructed in 2010-2012.

Its offshore section stretched 1,224 km, with construction costs around 7.4 bln euro. The pipeline accounted for 32% of all Gazprom exports to non-CIS countries and around 15% of total natural gas consumption in EU countries.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed by December 2021, with technical gas injection underway. However, German regulatory authorities did not grant permission for its operation.

On the night of September 26, 2022, a drop in pressure was detected on one of the two lines of Nord Stream 2 from the Nord Stream 2 AG shore facility. The incident occurred within Denmark’s exclusive economic zone. Later that evening, pressure dropped on both lines of Nord Stream. Swedish seismologists recorded two explosions along the pipeline routes.

On September 28, 2022, Gazprom initiated a case citing an act of international terrorism.

The act of sabotage was confirmed by Swedish intelligence on November 18, 2022, with traces of explosives found at the explosion sites.

On February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh claimed that US Navy divers planted explosive devices under the pipelines in June 2022 under the cover of the Baltops exercises. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby stated that Hersh’s article “contains not a shred of truth”.

On March 7, 2023, The New York Times reported that a “pro-Ukrainian group” might have carried out the sabotage independently, allegedly without US government knowledge.

On the same day, newspaper Die Zeit wrote that German investigators had identified the vessel used by the saboteurs. The company that chartered it allegedly belonged to Ukrainian citizens and was registered in Poland.

Later, The Times reported that European intelligence agencies knew the identity of a “private sponsor” of the sabotage. Although not disclosed by security services, the individual was described as a wealthy Ukrainian allegedly unaffiliated with Zelensky.

In 2025, Die Zeit reported that German investigators had likely identified all the saboteurs. According to Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Die Zeit, and ARD TV network, German law enforcement had probably determined the names of seven suspects and issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainian nationals.

On August 21, 2025, the first suspect, Ukrainian national Sergey Kuznetsov, was detained in Italy. On September 16, the Bologna court ordered his extradition to Germany. An appeal against this decision is currently being considered in Italy.