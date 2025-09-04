Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (TELEGRAM) * «MAMMUT DI 100 MILA ANNI TROVATO IN YAKUTIA, PRESENTATO AL FORUM ECONOMICO ORIENTALE» (VIDEO)

06.53 - giovedì 4 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’azienda Seligdar e l’Ammosov Northeastern Federal University hanno presentato il più antico cucciolo di mammut conosciuto, trovato in Yakutia, al Forum Economico Orientale.

L’età del ritrovamento è di oltre 100.000 anni.

Seligdar company and the Ammosov Northeastern Federal University presented the oldest known baby mammoth found in Yakutia at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The age of the find is more than 100,000 years.

