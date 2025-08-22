TASS * (TELEGRAM): MALESIA, «CACCIA F 18 PRENDE FUOCO AL DECOLLO, PILOTA E COPILOTA ILLESI» (VIDEO)

12.59 - venerdì 22 agosto 2025

Un caccia F/A-18D Hornet malese si è presumibilmente incendiato sulla pista dell’aeroporto Sultan Ahmad Shah, che condivide le strutture con la base aerea di Kuantan in Malesia, ha riferito la Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Il caccia avrebbe preso fuoco poco dopo il decollo, ha specificato la RMAF.

Il capo della polizia di Pahang, Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, ha detto che il pilota e l’ufficiale dei sistemi d’arma (copilota) non sono stati feriti.

Entrambi sono stati portati in un ospedale locale poco dopo l’incidente per controlli medici precauzionali.

Video: TASS/Reuters

A Malaysian F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet allegedly ignited on the runway of Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport that shares facilities with Kuantan Air Base in Malaysia, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) reported.

The fighter jet reportedly caught fire shortly after takeoff, the RMAF specified.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the pilot and the weapons systems officer (copilot) were uninjured.

Both were taken to a local hospital shortly after the incident for precautionary medical checks.

Video: TASS/Reuters