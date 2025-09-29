TASS (TELEGRAM) * MAGYAR, «L’UCRAINA DOVRÀ RINUNCIARE AD UNA PARTE DEI SUOI TERRITORI»

16.02 - lunedì 29 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Ucraina dovrà rinunciare a parte dei suoi territori, ha dichiarato il Vice Ministro degli Esteri ungherese Levente Magyar.

Ha osservato che Kiev si trova di fronte alla scelta di preservare la vitalità del Paese o di mantenere diverse migliaia di chilometri quadrati.

///

Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories, stated Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar.

He noted that Kiev faces a choice of either preserving the country’s viability or holding on to several thousand square kilometers.