TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «MACRON PROPONE GINEVRA, PUNTO D’INCONTRO NEUTRALE PER PUTIN E ZELENSKY»

10.40 - martedì 19 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente francese Emmanuel Macron ha suggerito Ginevra come possibile sede per un incontro tra il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin e l’ucraino Vladimir Zelensky.

In un’intervista a TF1, il leader francese ha respinto l’idea che Parigi ospiti tale incontro, “come nel 2019” La situazione è attualmente “in una fase diversa” e si dovrebbe scegliere “un Paese neutrale”, ha detto in risposta alla domanda di un giornalista televisivo.

“Potenzialmente, la Svizzera, sarei favorevole a Ginevra. Oppure potrebbe essere un altro Paese. L’ultima volta, gli incontri bilaterali si sono svolti in Turchia, a Istanbul”, ha ricordato.

///

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Geneva as a possible location for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky.

In an interview with TF1, the French leader rejected the idea of Paris hosting such a meeting, “as in 2019.” The situation is currently “at a different stage,” and “a neutral country” should be chosen, he said in response to a TV reporter’s question.

“Potentially, Switzerland, I’d favor Geneva. Or that could be a different country. Last time, bilateral meetings were held in Turkey, in Istanbul,” he recalled.