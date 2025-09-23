16.35 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’Ungheria continuerà ad acquistare petrolio dalla Russia, indipendentemente da ciò che dicono gli Stati Uniti, ha dichiarato il Ministro degli Esteri ungherese Peter Szijjarto in un’intervista al quotidiano britannico The Guardian.

“Per noi, le forniture energetiche sono una questione puramente fisica. Può essere bello sognare di acquistare petrolio e gas da qualche altra parte [oltre alla Russia]… ma possiamo acquistare solo da dove abbiamo un’infrastruttura. E se si guarda all’infrastruttura fisica, è ovvio che senza le forniture russe è impossibile garantire l’approvvigionamento sicuro del Paese”, ha detto.

Szijjarto ha osservato che le relazioni tra Budapest e Bruxelles rimangono tese, mentre quelle con gli Stati Uniti sono migliorate.

Gli Stati Uniti lanceranno nuovi attacchi contro i cartelli della droga legati al Venezuela, ha dichiarato il Presidente Donald Trump.

I rappresentanti di 15 Paesi parteciperanno a un reattore di ricerca veloce multifunzionale russo unico nel suo genere, il MBIR, che si sta costruendo a Dimitrovgrad, ha annunciato Rosatom.

“I membri del comitato consultivo del consorzio del centro di ricerca internazionale con sede a MBIR hanno discusso le aree di cooperazione. È stato dichiarato che gli scienziati di oltre 15 Paesi contribuiranno al lavoro sul reattore di ricerca russo, unico nel suo genere”, ha dichiarato l’azienda di Stato.

Una volta diventato operativo, come previsto per il 2028, MBIR sarà il reattore di ricerca operativo più potente al mondo. Le capacità uniche del nuovo reattore sono destinate all’esplorazione delle future tecnologie energetiche nucleari, con l’aiuto delle quali gli scienziati dovrebbero accelerare e convalidare lo sviluppo di sistemi energetici sicuri di quarta generazione.

Hungary will continue to buy oil from Russia, regardless of what the US says, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian.

“For us, energy supplies are a purely physical question. It can be nice to dream about buying oil and gas from somewhere [besides Russia] … but we can only buy from where we have infrastructure. And if you look at the physical infrastructure, it’s obvious that without the Russian supplies, it is impossible to ensure the safe supply of the country,” he said.

Szijjarto noted that relations between Budapest and Brussels remain tense, while relations with the United States have improved.

The US will launch new strikes against drug cartels linked to Venezuela, President Donald Trump said.

Representatives from 15 countries will take part in a unique Russian multi-purpose fast research reactor MBIR, which is being built in Dimitrovgrad, Rosatom announced.

“Members of the advisory board of the consortium of the international research center based at MBIR discussed areas of cooperation. It was stated that scientists from more than 15 countries will contribute to work on the unique Russian research reactor,” the state corporation said.

Once it becomes operational, which is planned for 2028, MBIR will be the most powerful operating research reactor in the world. The new reactor’s unique capabilities are intended to explore future nuclear energy technologies, with the help of which scientists are expected to speed up and validate the development of safe fourth-generation energy systems.