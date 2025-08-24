TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «LUKASHENKO SMENTISCE VOCI SULLA SALUTE, DOPO VISITA MEDICA COMPLETA CONFERMA: STO BENE»

20.53 - domenica 24 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente bielorusso Alexander Lukashenko ha dichiarato che la sua salute è buona, nonostante le insinuazioni.

“I nostri fuggitivi (l’opposizione bielorussa che è andata all’estero – TASS) a volte scrivono che Lukashenko sta morendo. È malato, sta morendo. Vedo che sono stato informato di questo, e alcuni servizi speciali, compresi quelli dei [Paesi] amici, stanno sondando la salute del Presidente della [Bielorussia]”, ha detto il leader al canale televisivo First Information.

“Di recente mi sono sottoposto a un controllo medico completo per la prima volta nella mia vita, in due giorni. Mi hanno fatto di tutto e sono entrati anche nel mio cervello. E alcuni servizi speciali sono [interessati] alla mia salute – leggo su Internet – [scrivono] che sta morendo. Io dico: ‘Ascoltate, non mi importa, consegnate tutti gli assegni e lasciate che li pubblichino’ Inoltre, sono felice, tutto va bene”

///

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his health is good, despite insinuations.

“Our fugitives (the Belarusian opposition that went abroad – TASS) sometimes they write that Lukashenko is dying. He’s sick, he’s dying. I see that I have been informed about this, and some special services, including those of the friendly [countries], are probing the health of the president of [Belarus],” the leader said on the First Information TV channel.

“I have recently undergone a full medical checkup for the first time in my life in two days. They did everything to me and even got into my brain. And some special services are [interested] in my health – I read the Internet – they [write] that he is dying. I say: ‘Listen, I don’t mind, hand over all the checks and let them publish it.’ Moreover, I am happy, everything is fine.”