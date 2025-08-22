TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «LUKASHENKO OFFRE MINSK PER L’INCONTRO PUTIN-ZELENSKY, PRONTO A OSPITARE IL VERTICE DI PACE»

14.29 - venerdì 22 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Presidente bielorusso Alexander Lukashenko ha dichiarato di essere pronto a fornire una sede per un incontro tra Vladimir Putin e Vladimir Zelensky.

Se le parti russa e ucraina raggiungono un accordo e decidono di venire a Minsk, “la Bielorussia organizzerà tutto a un livello adeguato già da domani”, ha dichiarato BelTA citando Lukashenko.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he is ready to provide a venue for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

If the Russian and Ukrainian sides reach an agreement and decide to come to Minsk, “Belarus will organize everything at a proper level as early as tomorrow,” BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying.