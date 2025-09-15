TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LUKASHENKO MINACCIA RAPPRESAGLIA IMMEDIATA, LA BIELORUSSIA REAGIRÀ CONTRO OGNI POTENZIALE AGGRESSORE»

10.12 - lunedì 15 settembre 2025

In caso di minaccia diretta, la Bielorussia reagirà alla velocità della luce, poiché Minsk dispone di tutti i mezzi per infliggere danni inaccettabili a un potenziale aggressore, ha avvertito il Presidente bielorusso Alexander Lukashenko.

Naturalmente, monitoriamo gli sviluppi ai nostri confini occidentali. E ci vendicheremo alla velocità della luce contro chiunque oserà attaccare la Bielorussia”, ha dichiarato il Capo di Stato bielorusso alla rivista Razvedchik in un’intervista.

Abbiamo tutto il necessario per causare all’aggressore un danno inaccettabile. E non consiglierei di accertarsi che sia davvero così, ha aggiunto.

In the event of a direct threat, Belarus will retaliate at a lightning speed, as Minsk has every means to inflict unacceptable damage on a potential aggressor at its command, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned.

Of course, we monitor the developments on our western borders. And we will retaliate at a lightning speed against anyone who will dare attack Belarus, the Belarusian head of state told the Razvedchik magazine in an interview.

We have everything necessary to cause the aggressor unacceptable harm. And I would not advise making sure whether it is really so, he added.