18.08 - domenica 7 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’opposizione moldava vede la sua missione nello sconfiggere il regime della Presidente Maia Sandu e del suo Partito di Azione e Solidarietà al potere alle prossime elezioni parlamentari del 28 settembre, ha dichiarato Ilan Sor, leader del blocco di opposizione Victory.

“Fin dall’inizio, abbiamo capito che le autorità hanno paura del blocco Victory. Non risparmiano sforzi per non farlo registrare. Ecco perché abbiamo dichiarato che la nostra missione chiave oggi è rimuovere il regime di Sandu. Stiamo ancora discutendo con i colleghi su come farlo. Ma l’obiettivo principale è eliminare il regime di Sandu”, ha detto in un’intervista alla TASS a margine del Forum Economico Orientale (EEF).

The Moldovan opposition sees its mission in defeating the regime of President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity at the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28, Ilan Sor, the leader of the opposition Victory bloc, said.

“From the very beginning, we understood that the authorities are afraid of the Victory bloc. They are sparing no effort not to let it get registered. That is why we have been stating that our key mission today is to remove the Sandu regime. We are still discussing with the colleagues how this should be done. But the key goal is to oust the Sandu regime,” he said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).