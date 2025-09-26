23.27 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Una persona è stata arrestata dopo che il Thistle City Barbican, un hotel londinese che ospitava migranti illegali, è stato dato alle fiamme, ha detto Scotland Yard in una dichiarazione.

Foto: Nikita Kruchinenko/TASS

One was detained after the Thistle City Barbican, a London-based hotel accommodating illegal migrants, was set to fire, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Photo: Nikita Kruchinenko/TASS