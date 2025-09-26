TASS (TELEGRAM) * LONDRA: «DATO ALLE FIAMME L’HOTEL “THISTLE CITY BARBICAN” CHE OSPITAVA MIGRANTI ILLEGALI, UN ARRESTO»

23.27 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025
Una persona è stata arrestata dopo che il Thistle City Barbican, un hotel londinese che ospitava migranti illegali, è stato dato alle fiamme, ha detto Scotland Yard in una dichiarazione.
Foto: Nikita Kruchinenko/TASS
One was detained after the Thistle City Barbican, a London-based hotel accommodating illegal migrants, was set to fire, Scotland Yard said in a statement.
Photo: Nikita Kruchinenko/TASS
