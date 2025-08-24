Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «L’EQUIPAGGIO DEL GIATSINT DISTRUGGE UN OBICE BRITANNICO, COLPISCE POSTAZIONI UCRAINE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
09.23 - domenica 24 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’equipaggio dell’obice semovente Giatsint ha distrutto un obice britannico M-777, un obice ucraino Bogdana e diversi bunker dell’esercito ucraino in un mese, ha dichiarato alla TASS il comandante dell’arma con nominativo Pisar.

Video: Igor Romanenkov/TASS

///
The crew of the Giatsint self-propelled howitzer destroyed a British M-777 howitzer, a Ukrainian Bogdana howitzer, and several bunkers of the Ukrainian army in a month, the gun commander with Pisar call sign told TASS.

Video: Igor Romanenkov/TASS

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.