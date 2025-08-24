09.23 - domenica 24 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’equipaggio dell’obice semovente Giatsint ha distrutto un obice britannico M-777, un obice ucraino Bogdana e diversi bunker dell’esercito ucraino in un mese, ha dichiarato alla TASS il comandante dell’arma con nominativo Pisar.

Video: Igor Romanenkov/TASS

///

The crew of the Giatsint self-propelled howitzer destroyed a British M-777 howitzer, a Ukrainian Bogdana howitzer, and several bunkers of the Ukrainian army in a month, the gun commander with Pisar call sign told TASS.

Video: Igor Romanenkov/TASS