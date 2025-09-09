TASS (TELEGRAM) * LEGA ARABA: «ABOUL GHEIT PARTECIPERÀ AL PRIMO VERTICE RUSSIA-ARABIA A MOSCA, IL 15 OTTOBRE»

07.16 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Segretario Generale della Lega Araba Ahmed Aboul Gheit parteciperà al primo vertice Russia-Arabia, che si terrà a Mosca il 15 ottobre, ha dichiarato Walid Hamed Shiltagh, capo della missione della Lega Araba in Russia, al quotidiano Izvestia.

Il vertice sarà il culmine delle buone relazioni tra i Paesi arabi e la Russia, ha osservato, esprimendo la speranza che tali eventi si svolgano su base annuale.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will take part in the first Russia-Arab summit, set to be held in Moscow on October 15, Walid Hamed Shiltagh, head of the Arab League’s mission in Russia, told the Izvestia daily.

The summit will be the culmination of good relations between Arab countries and Russia, he noted, expressing hope that such events would take place on an annual basis.