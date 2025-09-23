TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LE TRUPPE RUSSE HANNO SFERRATO UN ATTACCO AD UN AEROPORTO MILITARE UCRAINO NELLA REGIONE DI SUMY, UTILIZZATI I DRONI GERAN-2»

08.03 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

Le truppe russe hanno sferrato un attacco ad un aeroporto militare ucraino nella regione di Sumy, utilizzando i droni Geran-2.

Il filmato rilasciato dal Ministero della Difesa russo ha mostrato come è stata danneggiata l’infrastruttura di un aeroporto militare ucraino vicino a Konotop.

Video: Ministero della Difesa russo/TASS

Russian troops delivered a strike on a Ukrainian military airfield in the Sumy region using Geran-2 drones.

The footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry showed how the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield near Konotop was damaged.

Video: Russian Defense Ministry/TASS