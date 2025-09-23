TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LE TRUPPE RUSSE HANNO SFERRATO UN ATTACCO AD UN AEROPORTO MILITARE UCRAINO NELLA REGIONE DI SUMY, UTILIZZATI I DRONI GERAN-2»

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
Le truppe russe hanno sferrato un attacco ad un aeroporto militare ucraino nella regione di Sumy, utilizzando i droni Geran-2.
Il filmato rilasciato dal Ministero della Difesa russo ha mostrato come è stata danneggiata l’infrastruttura di un aeroporto militare ucraino vicino a Konotop.
Video: Ministero della Difesa russo/TASS
Russian troops delivered a strike on a Ukrainian military airfield in the Sumy region using Geran-2 drones.
The footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry showed how the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield near Konotop was damaged.
Video: Russian Defense Ministry/TASS