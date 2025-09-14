TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LE PEN CHIEDE ELEZIONI, CRITICA LA POLITICA DI MACRON SULLA CRISI ECONOMICA»

21.38 - domenica 14 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Marine Le Pen, leader della fazione parlamentare francese National Rally, ha chiesto al Presidente francese Emmanuel Macron di sciogliere il Parlamento affinché gli elettori possano esprimersi sul futuro del Paese.

“Abbiamo bisogno di elezioni”, ha detto durante un comizio a Bordeaux, che è stato trasmesso sulla pagina X del partito.

“L’unica decisione giusta in una prospettiva a breve termine sarà quella di sciogliere l’Assemblea Nazionale (camera bassa del Parlamento – TASS)”

Secondo Le Pen, la politica delle attuali autorità francesi ha portato alla stagnazione economica e alla migrazione sfrenata.

///

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve parliament so that the voters could speak up about the country’s future.

“We need elections,” she said at a rally in Bordeaux, which was aired on the party’s X page.

“The only right decision in the short-term perspective will be to dissolve the National Assembly (lower house of parliament – TASS).”

According to Le Pen, the policy of the current French authorities has led to economic stagnation and unbridled migration.