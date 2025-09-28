TASS (TELEGRAM) * LE JOURNAL DU DIMANCHE: «L’EX PRESIDENTE DELLA FRANCIA SARKOZY NON SI ASPETTAVA IL VERDETTO DI INCARCERAZIONE REALE CON EFFETTO IMMEDIATO»

04.05 - domenica 28 settembre 2025

Ex-president of France Nicolas Sarkozy said in an interview with le Journal du Dimanche that he did not expect the verdict of real imprisonment effective immediately.

“I was ready to everything but not to that, I should confess. Everything moved even farther than I could imagine; all the limits of law supremacy were breached. The National Office of Finance Prosecutor did not ask for that even in its toughest demands,” the ex-head of state noted.