TASS (TELEGRAM) * LE FIGARO MAGAZINE: «IL PRESIDENTE FRANCESE MACRON CROLLA NEI SONDAGGI, SOLO IL 15% APPROVA IL SUO LAVORO»

16.09 - mercoledì 3 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’indice di gradimento del Presidente francese Emmanuel Macron è sceso al punto più basso dalla sua elezione nel 2017, secondo i risultati di un sondaggio del servizio sociologico Verian per Le Figaro Magazine.

Il sondaggio rivela che il 15% degli intervistati francesi approva il lavoro che Macron sta svolgendo in qualità di Capo di Stato.

L’80% degli intervistati non si fida di lui e un altro 5% degli intervistati ha difficoltà a rispondere.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest point since his election in 2017, according to the results of a poll by the sociological service Verian for Le Figaro Magazine.

The poll reveals that 15% of French respondents approve of the job Macron is doing in the capacity of the head of state.

Eighty percent of the polled respondents do not trust him, and another 5% of those surveyed found it difficult to answer.