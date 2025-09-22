TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LE AUTORITÀ FILIPPINE HANNO EVACUATO 10 MILA PERSONE A CAUSA DEL SUPER TIFONE RAGASA» (VIDEO)

12.19 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le autorità filippine hanno evacuato più di 10.000 persone a causa del super tifone Ragasa, ha riferito il Ministero degli Interni e del Governo Locale del Paese.

Video: TASS/Reuters/ UFFICIO PROVINCIALE DI GESTIONE DEL RISCHIO DI DISASTRO DI GABAIA.

///

Philippine authorities have evacuated more than 10,000 people due to the Ragasa super typhoon, the country’s Interior and Local Government Ministry reported.

Video: TASS/Reuters/CAGAYAN PROVINCIAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION MANAGEMENT OFFICE