TASS * (TELEGRAM) LAVROV, «NON È PREVISTO ALCUN INCONTRO TRA PUTIN E ZELENSKY, IL LEADER RUSSO SARÀ D’ACCORDO “QUANDO L’AGENDA SARÀ PRONTA”»

16.22 - venerdì 22 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I punti chiave delle dichiarazioni del Ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov a NBC News:

Non è previsto alcun incontro tra Putin e Zelensky, ma il leader russo sarà d’accordo “quando l’agenda sarà pronta”

Mosca ha accettato di essere flessibile su una serie di punti sollevati da Trump

Zelensky ha detto no a tutti i principi che Trump ha delineato durante un incontro a Washington il 18 agosto

///

Key takeaways from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statements to NBC News:

No meeting between Putin and Zelensky is planned, but the Russian leader will agree to it “when the agenda is ready”

Moscow has agreed to be flexible on a range of points Trump brought up

Zelensky said no to all the principles that Trump outlined at a meeting in Washington on August 18