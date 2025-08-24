TASS (TELEGRAM) * LAVROV, «I PAESI OCCIDENTALI STANNO CERCANDO UNA SCUSA PER CERCARE DI IMPEDIRE I NEGOZIATI SULL’UCRAINA»

12.23 - domenica 24 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I Paesi occidentali stanno semplicemente cercando una scusa per cercare di impedire i negoziati sull’Ucraina, ha detto il Ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov.

Mosca spera che i tentativi di interrompere il processo negoziale sull’Ucraina vengano sventati, ha aggiunto.

///

Western countries are simply looking for an excuse to try to prevent negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Moscow hopes that the attempts to disrupt the negotiation process on Ukraine will be thwarted, he added.