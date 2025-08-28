09.29 - giovedì 28 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La rivista tedesca Compact ha emesso una moneta in onore del Presidente russo Vladimir Putin.

Secondo la descrizione, il leader russo simboleggia “la fermezza, il coraggio e la vittoria sul mainstream occidentale”

La moneta sarà in vendita alla fine di settembre.

© COMPACT

///

The German magazine Compact has issued a coin in honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the description, the Russian leader symbolizes “steadfastness, courage, and victory over the Western mainstream.”

The coin will go on sale at the end of September.

© COMPACT