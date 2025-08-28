Popular tags: featured 20
Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LA RIVISTA TEDESCA “COMPACT” HA EMESSO UNA MONETA IN ONORE DEL PRESIDENTE RUSSO PUTIN»

09.29 - giovedì 28 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La rivista tedesca Compact ha emesso una moneta in onore del Presidente russo Vladimir Putin.

Secondo la descrizione, il leader russo simboleggia “la fermezza, il coraggio e la vittoria sul mainstream occidentale”

La moneta sarà in vendita alla fine di settembre.

© COMPACT

///
The German magazine Compact has issued a coin in honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the description, the Russian leader symbolizes “steadfastness, courage, and victory over the Western mainstream.”

The coin will go on sale at the end of September.

© COMPACT

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

