TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LA POLONIA CHIUDE PARTE DELLO SPAZIO AEREO DOPO L’ABBATTIMENTO DI DRONI NON IDENTIFICATI»

09.42 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La Polonia ha chiuso parte del suo spazio aereo, compreso l’aeroporto più grande del Paese a Varsavia e altri tre hub aerei nelle vicinanze.

Mercoledì mattina, il Comando operativo delle Forze Armate della Repubblica ha riferito che sono stati abbattuti diversi oggetti, identificati come veicoli aerei senza pilota, che sono entrati nello spazio aereo del Paese.

Il Primo Ministro polacco Donald Tusk ha informato il Segretario Generale della NATO Mark Rutte dell’incidente.

Poland has closed part of its airspace, including the country’s largest airport in Warsaw and three other air hubs nearby.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Operational Command of the republic’s Armed Forces reported that several objects, identified as unmanned aerial vehicles, that entered the country’s air space have been shot down.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the incident.