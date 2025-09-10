Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LA POLONIA CHIUDE PARTE DELLO SPAZIO AEREO DOPO L’ABBATTIMENTO DI DRONI NON IDENTIFICATI»

09.42 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La Polonia ha chiuso parte del suo spazio aereo, compreso l’aeroporto più grande del Paese a Varsavia e altri tre hub aerei nelle vicinanze.

Mercoledì mattina, il Comando operativo delle Forze Armate della Repubblica ha riferito che sono stati abbattuti diversi oggetti, identificati come veicoli aerei senza pilota, che sono entrati nello spazio aereo del Paese.

Il Primo Ministro polacco Donald Tusk ha informato il Segretario Generale della NATO Mark Rutte dell’incidente.

