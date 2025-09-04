TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LA DIFESA AEREA RUSSA ABBATTE 46 DRONI UCRAINI, 24 NELLA REGIONE DI ROSTOV»

06.56 - giovedì 4 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I sistemi di difesa aerea russi hanno abbattuto 46 droni ucraini sopra le regioni russe e il Mar Nero durante la notte, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa russo.

“Il 4 settembre, da mezzanotte alle 06:00 ora di Mosca, i sistemi di difesa aerea in servizio hanno distrutto e intercettato 46 veicoli aerei ucraini ad ala fissa senza pilota: 24 sul territorio della regione di Rostov, 4 sul territorio della regione di Krasnodar, 2 sul territorio della regione di Volgograd, 16 UAV sono stati distrutti sul Mar Nero”, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa.

///

Russian air defense systems shot down 46 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“On September 4, from midnight to 06:00 a.m. Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 46 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 24 over the territory of the Rostov region, 4 over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 2 over the territory of the Volgograd region, 16 UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea,” the Defense Ministry reported.