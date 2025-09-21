TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LA DIFESA AEREA RUSSA ABBATTE 19 DRONI UCRAINI IN CRIMEA, MAR NERO – BRYANSK – KURSK»

08.11 - domenica 21 settembre 2025

I sistemi di difesa aerea russi hanno distrutto 19 UAV ucraini ad ala fissa durante la notte, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa.

“Durante la scorsa notte, i sistemi di difesa aerea in servizio hanno intercettato e distrutto 19 veicoli aerei ucraini senza pilota di tipo fisso: 12 sul territorio della Repubblica di Crimea, quattro sul Mar Nero, due sulla regione di Bryansk e uno sulla regione di Kursk”, si legge nel comunicato.

Russian air defense systems destroyed 19 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

“During the past night, on-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the fixed-wing type: 12 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, four over the Black Sea, two over the Bryansk region, and one over the Kursk region,” the statement said.