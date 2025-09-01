12.47 - lunedì 1 settembre 2025

I Paesi europei non sono in grado di fornire garanzie di sicurezza all’Ucraina, ha dichiarato alla TASS Karin Kneissl, ex Ministro degli Esteri austriaco e capo del Centro G.O.R.K.I. dell’Università Statale di San Pietroburgo, in un’intervista.

“Non hanno né il personale né le armi per farlo. Inoltre, devono acquistare armi dagli Stati Uniti e non possono agire diversamente, perché l’industria della difesa dell’Unione Europea è concentrata in Francia, Italia e in parte in Spagna, ma in generale non esiste un’industria militare di livello mondiale nell’UE. E la cosa principale che ha mostrato la formazione dei militari ucraini è che quando i soldati ucraini sono stati addestrati in Germania o nel Regno Unito, gli ufficiali hanno detto di essere stati loro ad addestrare i tedeschi, e non i tedeschi o i britannici hanno spiegato loro qualcosa”, ha detto.

European countries have no capacity to provide any security guarantees for Ukraine, Karin Kneissl, former Austria’s foreign minister and head of the St. Petersburg State University’s G.O.R.K.I. Center, told TASS in an interview.

“They have neither the personnel nor the weapons for this. Besides, they have to purchase weapons from the United States and cannot act otherwise, because the European Union’s defense industry is concentrated in France, Italy, and partly in Spain, but in general there is no world-class military industry in the EU. And the main thing that training of the Ukrainian military showed was that when Ukrainian soldiers were trained in Germany or the UK, the officers said that they were the ones who trained the Germans, and not the Germans or the British explained something to them,” she said.