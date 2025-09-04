TASS (TELEGRAM) * «KIM JONG UN SOSTIENE LA RUSSIA, OFFRE SUPPORTO A PUTIN NELLA DIFESA DELLA SOVRANITÀ»

06.49 - giovedì 4 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il capo della Repubblica Popolare Democratica di Corea Kim Jong Un ha detto durante i colloqui con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin che Pyongyang sosterrà Mosca nella difesa della sovranità e dell’integrità territoriale, ha riferito l’agenzia di stampa KCNA.

L’incontro tra i due leader si è svolto in un’atmosfera amichevole, ha detto la KCNA.

///

Head of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Pyongyang will support Moscow in defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the KCNA news agency reported.

The meeting of the two leaders was held in the friendly atmosphere, KCNA said.