TASS (TELEGRAM) * «KIM JONG UN SOSTIENE LA RUSSIA, DIFENDERÒ LA SUA SOVRANITÀ E INTEGRITÀ TERRITORIALE»

20.16 - venerdì 5 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La Corea del Nord sosterrà pienamente gli sforzi della Russia per difendere la sua sovranità e integrità territoriale, ha detto il leader del Paese Kim Jong Un in un discorso letto ad alta voce durante un ricevimento formale presso l’ambasciata del Paese a Mosca in occasione del prossimo 77° anniversario della fondazione della Repubblica Popolare Democratica di Corea, il 9 settembre.

“Sosterremo pienamente il governo e l’esercito russo nella loro lotta per difendere la sovranità dello Stato, l’integrità territoriale e gli interessi della sicurezza. Lo consideriamo anche un dovere nei confronti dei nostri fratelli. Rimarremo fedeli al trattato tra la Repubblica Popolare Democratica di Corea e la Federazione Russa”, si legge nel discorso.

///

North Korea will fully support Russia’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un said in an address read out loud at a formal reception at the country’s embassy in Moscow on the occasion of the upcoming 77th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on September 9.

“We will fully support the Russian government and army in their struggle to defend state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security interests. We also consider it our duty to our brothers. We will remain faithful to the treaty between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation,” the address said.