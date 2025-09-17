TASS (TELEGRAM) * «JOE LYNN TURNER RAPPRESENTERÀ GLI USA NELLA GIURIA DELL’INTERVISION SONG CONTEST, SARÀ MEMBRO INTERNAZIONALE»

14.00 - mercoledì 17 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’ex cantante dei Deep Purple e dei Rainbow, Joe Lynn Turner, sarà il rappresentante degli Stati Uniti nella giuria dell’Intervision Song Contest, ha annunciato il canale Telegram ufficiale del concorso.

“Gli Stati Uniti saranno rappresentati nella giuria internazionale di Intervision’25 da Joe Lynn Turner, l’iconico cantante la cui carriera abbraccia quasi mezzo secolo!”, si legge nella dichiarazione.

L’Intervision Song Contest si svolgerà il 20 settembre 2025 a Mosca. Circa 20 Paesi, tra cui tutti gli Stati BRICS, hanno confermato la loro partecipazione all’evento.

///

Former Deep Purple and Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner will serve as the United States’ representative on the jury of the Intervision Song Contest, the competition’s official Telegram channel announced.

“The United States will be represented in the international jury of Intervision’25 by Joe Lynn Turner, the iconic vocalist whose career spans almost half a century!” the statement read.

The Intervision Song Contest will take place on September 20, 2025, in Moscow. About 20 countries, including all BRICS states, have confirmed their participation in the event.