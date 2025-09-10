TASS (TELEGRAM) * JASSIM AL-THANI, «IL QATAR VEDE PROGRESSI, MA NETANYAHU RIFIUTA LA NUOVA PROPOSTA SU GAZA»

22.33 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Primo Ministro e Ministro degli Affari Esteri del Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, ha dichiarato che sono stati raggiunti progressi significativi durante i colloqui su Gaza, ma il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha abbandonato l’idea.

“Abbiamo visto i progressi nella posizione di agosto. Penso che sia stato un progresso significativo. Purtroppo, Netanyahu ha rifiutato di nuovo, e non ha mai risposto. E hanno presentato questa nuova proposta, anch’essa molto lontana da quella che <…> era stata accettata in agosto”, ha detto alla CNN in un’intervista.

“Loro [Isaraelis] hanno rotto il cessate il fuoco, e quando si sono interessati ai colloqui, sono venuti qui, e hanno iniziato a fare proposte, cosa molto ovvia, che Hamas avrebbe rifiutato”

///

Qatari Prime Miniser and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said that significant progress was reached during the talks on Gaza, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abandoned the idea.

“We saw the progress in the position in August. I think that was significant progress. Unfortunately, Netanyahu declined again, and he never responded to that. And they came up with this new proposal, which also was far away from what <…> was accepted in August,” he told CNN in an interview.

“They [Isaraelis] broke the ceasefire, and when they became interested in the talks, they came here, and they started to put proposals, which was very obvious, that Hamas would refuse.”