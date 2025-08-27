Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento


OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «JAMMU TRAVOLTA DA PIOGGE RECORD, 32 VITTIME NELL’ALLUVIONE INDIANA» (VIDEO)

 Scritto da
11.47 - mercoledì 27 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La quantità di precipitazioni cadute nella città indiana di Jammu ha battuto un record di 100 anni, ha riferito The Hindustan Times.

Almeno 32 persone sono morte.

Video: TASS/Reuters/ViralPress

///
The amount of precipitation fallen in the Indian city of Jammu has beat a 100-year record, The Hindustan Times reported.

At least 32 people have died.

Video: TASS/Reuters/ViralPress


OPINIONEWS ITALIA

