TASS (TELEGRAM) * ISTANBUL: «LA POLIZIA BLOCCA LA SEDE “CHP”, IL GOVERNO NOMINA IL NUOVO CONSIGLIO AD INTERIM»

16.10 - lunedì 8 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La polizia ha isolato l’ufficio di Istanbul del Partito Popolare Repubblicano (CHP) di opposizione, in vista dell’arrivo del capo ufficio ad interim nominato dal governo.

Secondo la trasmissione in diretta dal sito, il traffico nelle strade adiacenti è bloccato, con i manifestanti che di tanto in tanto si scontrano con la polizia.

Il 2 settembre, un tribunale ha destituito il capo dell’ufficio regionale del CHP a Istanbul Ozgur Celik e i membri del consiglio di amministrazione come misura preventiva.

Al loro posto è stato nominato un consiglio ad interim guidato da Gursel Tekin, un alto funzionario del CHP.

Il tribunale ha annullato i risultati del congresso del 2023 del braccio di Istanbul del CHP, che ha eletto i suoi leader.

In seguito alla sentenza del tribunale, il partito ha espulso Tekin, mentre Celik ha rifiutato di dimettersi.

Questi sviluppi hanno solo aggravato la crisi.

Video: TASS/Reuters

///

The police have cordoned off the Istanbul office of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) ahead of the arrival of the government-appointed interim office head.

According to the live broadcast from the site, traffic in the adjacent streets is blocked, with protesters now and then clashing with the police.

On September 2, a court dismissed the head of the CHP regional office in Istanbul Ozgur Celik and members of the board as a preventive measure.

An interim board led by Gursel Tekin, a high-ranking CHP official, was appointed instead.

The court annulled the results of the 2023 convention of the CHP Istanbul arm, which elected its leaders.

Following the court ruling, the party expelled Tekin while Celik refused to step down.

These developments only aggravated the crisis.

Video: TASS/Reuters