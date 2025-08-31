TASS (TELEGRAM) * «ISRAELE BOMBARDA POSTAZIONI HEZBOLLAH, OTTO ATTACCHI NEL SUD DEL LIBANO»

10.02 - domenica 31 agosto 2025

I jet da combattimento dell’aviazione israeliana hanno effettuato almeno otto attacchi aerei su obiettivi militari appartenenti al gruppo sciita Hezbollah nel sud del Libano questa mattina, ha riferito il notiziario Lebanon 24.

Secondo il comunicato, è stata bombardata l’area di Ali Taher, vicino alla città di Nabatieh, dove si trova il posto di comando sotterraneo delle forze sciite.

Rapporti di attacchi aerei sono giunti anche dalle città di Arabsalim, Arnoun, Yohmor Al Shouf e Habboush, così come dalle aree montuose di Jabal al-Rihane e Iqlim al-Tuffah, dove si trovano i rifugi sotterranei e i depositi di munizioni dei gruppi sciiti.

Non sono state fornite informazioni su vittime o danni.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out at least eight airstrikes on military targets belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon this morning, the Lebanon 24 news outlet reported.

According to it, the Ali Taher area near the city of Nabatieh, where the underground command post of the Shia forces is located, was shelled.

Reports of airstrikes also came from the towns of Arabsalim, Arnoun, Yohmor Al Shouf, and Habboush, as well as the mountainous areas of Jabal al-Rihane and Iqlim al-Tuffah, where the underground shelters and ammunition depots of the Shia groups are located.

There has been no information on casualties or damage.