TASS (TELEGRAM) * MEDVEDEV A ZELENSKY:«SE LA RUSSIA SCATENA LA FURIA DEL SUO ARSENALE, NON SERVIRÀ A NULLA NASCONDERSI IN UN RIFUGIO ANTIATOMICO»

16.25 - giovedì 25 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il vice presidente del Consiglio di Sicurezza russo Dmitry Medvedev, rispondendo a Vladimir Zelensky, ha avvertito che se la Russia scatena la furia del suo arsenale, non servirà a nulla nascondersi in un rifugio antiatomico.

“Il drogato di Kiev ha detto che il Cremlino deve sapere dove si trova il rifugio antiatomico per potersi nascondere quando userà le armi americane a lungo raggio.

Quello che quel pazzo deve capire è questo: La Russia ha armi contro le quali nessun rifugio antiatomico può proteggersi.

Anche gli americani dovrebbero ricordarlo,” ha scritto Medvedev sul suo canale Max.

///

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, firing back at Vladimir Zelensky, warned that if Russia unleashes the fury of its weapons arsenal, it won’t do any good to hide in a bomb shelter.

“The junkie in Kiev said that the Kremlin needs to know where the bomb shelter is so they can hide when he uses long-range American weapons. What that freak needs to understand is this: Russia has weapons that no bomb shelter can protect against. The Americans should remember this, too,” Medvedev wrote on his Max channel.