News immediate,
non mediate!
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «IL SERVIZIO DI SICUREZZA RUSSO (FSB) HA SVENTATO L’ATTIVITÀ DEI SERVIZI SEGRETI UCRAINI, STAVANO PER FARE ESPLODERE UN’AUTO»

09.54 - giovedì 18 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Servizio Federale di Sicurezza russo (FSB) ha sventato l’attività della rete di agenti dei servizi segreti ucraini che stavano complottando per far esplodere un’auto appartenente al capo di un’impresa di difesa.

Video: Centro relazioni pubbliche FSB/TASS

///

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted the activity of the Ukrainian secret services’ agent network that was plotting to blow up a car belonging to the head of a defense enterprise.

Video: FSB Public Relations Center/TASS

