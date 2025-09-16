TASS (TELEGRAM) * «IL PRESIDENTE DEGLI STATI UNITI TRUMP HA DICHIARATO CHE ISRAELE NON COLPIRÀ PIÙ IL QATAR»

07.33 - martedì 16 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato che Israele non colpirà più il Qatar.

Ha anche smentito le informazioni del portale Axios, secondo cui il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu lo avrebbe informato in anticipo dei piani dello Stato ebraico di colpire la sede del movimento palestinese Hamas a Doha.

///

US President Donald Trump has said that Israel will not strike at Qatar any more.

He also denied the information from the Axios portal that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him in advance of the Jewish state’s plans to strike the headquarters of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Doha.