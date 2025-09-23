TASS (TELEGRAM) * HONG KONG, «LA POPOLAZIONE SI PREPARA AL SUPER TIFONE “RAGASA”, POTREBBE ESSERE IL PIÙ POTENTE DAL 2018» (VIDEO)

13.18 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Hong Kong si prepara all’attacco del super tifone “Ragasa”, che potrebbe essere il più potente dal 2018, come riferisce l’Osservatorio di Hong Kong.

Tutte le istituzioni ufficiali della metropoli stanno sospendendo il lavoro e ai residenti della città è stato ordinato di tornare a casa dagli uffici e di rimanere in casa.

Video: TASS/Reuters/EFE

Hong Kong prepares for strike of super typhoon “Ragasa,” which could be the most powerful since 2018, the Hong Kong Observatory reports.

All official institutions of the metropolis are suspending work, and city residents have been ordered to return home from offices and remain indoors.

Video: TASS/Reuters/EFE