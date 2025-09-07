TASS (TELEGRAM) * HASSETT (CONSIGLIO ECONOMICO “CASA BIANCA”): «L’AMMINISTRAZIONE USA VALUTERÀ NUOVE SANZIONI ALLA RUSSIA, LA DECISIONE SPETTERÀ A TRUMP»

19.02 - domenica 7 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’amministrazione statunitense valuterà la possibilità di imporre nuove sanzioni alla Russia nei prossimi giorni, ma la decisione finale spetterà al Presidente Donald Trump, ha dichiarato Kevin Hassett, capo del Consiglio Economico Nazionale alla Casa Bianca.

“Sono sicuro che oggi e domani si parlerà molto, come dire, del livello delle sanzioni e della loro tempistica”, ha detto in un’intervista alla CBS, riferendosi alla possibilità di imporre sanzioni alla Russia.

“Alla fine spetta al Presidente”, ha detto, aggiungendo che il Consiglio Economico Nazionale sta affrontando le questioni per “assicurarsi che le sanzioni [contro la Russia e i suoi partner commerciali] vengano applicate”

///

The US administration will look at imposing new sanctions on Russia in the coming days but the final decision will be up to President Donald Trump, Kevin Hassett, head of the National Economic Council at the White House, said.

“I’m sure that there’s going to be a lot of talk today and tomorrow about, you know, the level of sanctions, and the timing of sanctions,” he said in an interview with CBS, referring to the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia.

“It is up to the president in the end,” he said, adding that the National Economic Council is addressing issues of “making sure that sanctions [against Russia and its trade partners] get enforced.”