TASS (TELEGRAM) * HAMAS: «LE BRIGATE IZZ AL-DIN AL-QASSAM (ALA MILITANTE DEL MOVIMENTO RADICALE) HANNO CHIESTO AD ISRAELE DI SOSPENDERE L’OPERAZIONE A GAZA CITY»

19.54 - domenica 28 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Le Brigate Izz al-Din al-Qassam, l’ala militante del movimento radicale palestinese Hamas, hanno chiesto a Israele di sospendere l’operazione a Gaza City.

Come Hamas ha annunciato sul suo canale Telegram, la vita dei due ostaggi (Omri Miran (anche lui cittadino ungherese) e Metan Ingriest) è in pericolo e ha chiesto alle forze israeliane di ritirarsi immediatamente a sud di Street 8 e di cessare gli attacchi aerei per 24 ore.

Fino a quando non si tenterà di evacuare i due ostaggi.

In precedenza, l’ala militare del gruppo ha riferito di aver perso il contatto con due ostaggi israeliani detenuti nella Striscia di Gaza a causa degli attacchi aerei israeliani.

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the militant wing of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, demanded that Israel suspend the operation in Gaza City.

As Hamas announced on its Telegram channel, the lives of the two hostages (Omri Miran (also a Hungarian citizen) and Metan Ingriest,) are in danger and called on Israeli forces to immediately withdraw south of Street 8 and cease airstrikes for 24 hours <…> until an attempt is made to evacuate the two hostages.

Earlier, the group’s military wing reported that it had lost contact with two Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli airstrikes.