TASS (TELEGRAM) * «HAMAS AVVERTE ISRAELE, L’ESPANSIONE MILITARE POTREBBE COSTARE LA VITA AGLI OSTAGGI»

23.29 - mercoledì 3 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il gruppo palestinese Hamas, con sede a Gaza, ha avvertito che la decisione di Israele di espandere la sua attività militare nella Striscia di Gaza potrebbe costare la vita agli ostaggi.

“Per l’espansione dell’operazione a Gaza, Israele pagherà con la vita delle sue truppe e degli ostaggi”, hanno dichiarato le Brigate Izz al-Din al-Qassam, l’ala militare del movimento, su Telegram.

Il numero di ostaggi ancora vivi non è stato specificato.

///

The Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas has warned that Israel’s decision to expand its military activity in the Gaza Strip may cost hostages their lives.

“For expanding the operation in Gaza, Israel will pay with the lives of its troops and hostages,” the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the movement’s military wing, said on Telegram.

The number of hostages still alive has not been specified.