Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «HAMAS ACCETTA LA PROPOSTA DI TREGUA, I MEDIATORI EGIZIANI E QATARIOTI SODDISFATTI»

22.43 - lunedì 18 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il movimento palestinese Hamas ha ufficialmente trasmesso la sua risposta positiva ai mediatori in merito alla proposta di cessate il fuoco nella Striscia di Gaza, ha detto il gruppo in una dichiarazione sul suo canale Telegram.

“Hamas e altre fazioni palestinesi hanno notificato ai mediatori il loro accordo alla proposta ricevuta il giorno prima dall’Egitto e dal Qatar”, si legge nella dichiarazione.

The Palestinian movement Hamas has officially conveyed its positive response to the mediators regarding the proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

“Hamas and other Palestinian factions have notified the mediators of their agreement to the proposal received the day before from Egypt and Qatar,” the statement said.

