TASS (TELEGRAM) * HAMAD AL THANI: «IL QATAR CONTINUERÀ A LAVORARE PER RISOLVERE IL CONFLITTO A GAZA, NONOSTANTE IL RECENTE ATTACCO DI ISRAELE AL QUARTIER GENERALE DI HAMAS A DOHA»

21.50 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Qatar continuerà a lavorare come mediatore per risolvere il conflitto nella Striscia di Gaza, nonostante il recente attacco di Israele al quartier generale di Hamas a Doha, ha detto l’Emiro del Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, parlando all’80esima sessione dell’Assemblea Generale delle Nazioni Unite.

“Intendiamo premere costantemente per la fine del conflitto e per il rilascio degli ostaggi, anche a fronte della campagna di disinformazione in corso. Questi tentativi non ci fermeranno, ecco perché continueremo i nostri sforzi in collaborazione con l’Egitto e gli Stati Uniti”, ha detto.

///

Qatar will continue working as a mediator to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip despite Israel’s recent strike on Hamas headquarters in Doha, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said, speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

“We intend to consistently press for an end to the conflict and the release of hostages, even in terms of the ongoing disinformation campaign. Such attempts will not stop us, that is why we will continue our efforts in cooperation with Egypt and the United States,” he said.