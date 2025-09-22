TASS (TELEGRAM) * GUTERRES (SEGRETARIO ONU), «LA STATUALITÀ È UN DIRITTO LEGITTIMO DEL POPOLO PALESTINESE, NON UNA RICOMPENSA»

23.38 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Segretario Generale dell’ONU, Antonio Guterres, ha detto che la statualità è un diritto legittimo del popolo palestinese, non una ricompensa, e ha avvertito che negarla sarebbe “un regalo agli estremisti ovunque”.

Il capo delle Nazioni Unite ha definito la situazione attuale “intollerabile” e “che si deteriora di ora in ora”, sottolineando che l’unica soluzione è un quadro a due Stati.

Ha ribadito il suo appello per la creazione di uno Stato di Palestina indipendente, sovrano e democratico entro i confini del 1967, con Gerusalemme come capitale di entrambi gli Stati.

///

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said statehood is a legitimate right of the Palestinian people, not a reward, and warned that denying it would be “a gift to extremists everywhere.”

The UN chief called the current situation “intolerable” and “deteriorating by the hour,” stressing that the only solution is a two-state framework.

He reiterated his call for the creation of an independent, sovereign, and democratic State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.