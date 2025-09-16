TASS (TELEGRAM) * GUTERRES, «NON SONO OTTIMISTA SULLE PROSPETTIVE DI RISOLUZIONE DEL CONFLITTO UCRAINO, IN TEMPI BREVI»

23.29 - martedì 16 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres ha dichiarato di non essere ottimista sulle prospettive di risoluzione del conflitto ucraino in tempi brevi.

“Non sono ottimista sui progressi a breve termine del processo di pace in Ucraina. Le posizioni di entrambe le parti sono ora ampiamente incompatibili”, ha spiegato.

Guterres ha detto che spera di incontrare la delegazione russa a margine dell’Assemblea Generale delle Nazioni Unite la prossima settimana. “Penso che questa sia un’opportunità importante in relazione a tutti i conflitti. Incontrerò, spero, la delegazione della Federazione Russa, la delegazione ucraina. Incontrerò i Paesi del Medio Oriente e alcuni amici di Israele”, ha detto ai giornalisti.

///

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he is not optimistic about prospects for settling the Ukrainian conflict soon.

“I am not optimistic about short term progress in the peace process in Ukraine. The positions of both sides are now largely incompatible,” he explained.

Guterres said that he hopes to meet with the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week. “I think this is an important opportunity in relation to all the conflicts. I’ll be meeting, hopefully, the Russian Federation delegation, the Ukrainian delegation. I will be meeting the Middle East countries, and some friends of Israel,” he told reporters.