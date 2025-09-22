Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * «GUTERRES INCONTRERÀ LAVROV IL 25 SETTEMBRE, PER DISCUTERE TEMI DI INTERESSE RECIPROCO»

21.01 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Un incontro tra il Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres e il Ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov è previsto per il 25 settembre. Ha detto il portavoce del capo delle Nazioni Unite Stephane Dujarric durante un briefing in risposta alla domanda di un corrispondente della TASS. Il portavoce ha aggiunto che Guterres intende discutere di questioni “di interesse reciproco” con il Ministro degli Esteri russo.

///

A meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled for September 25, Spokesman for the UN chief Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing in response to a question from a TASS correspondent.

The spokesman added that Guterres intends to discuss issues “of mutual concern” with the Russian foreign minister.

