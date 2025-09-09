TASS (TELEGRAM) * «GUTERRES CONDANNA L’ATTACCO DI ISRAELE, VIOLATA LA SOVRANITÀ DEL QATAR»

20.02 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

Il Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite, Antonio Guterres, ha condannato l’attacco di Israele contro i leader del movimento palestinese Hamas a Doha, definendo l’attacco un’evidente violazione della sovranità del Qatar.

“Condanno questa flagrante violazione della sovranità e dell’integrità territoriale del Qatar. Tutte le parti devono lavorare per raggiungere un cessate il fuoco permanente, non per distruggere”, ha dichiarato in un discorso ai giornalisti.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israel’s strike targeting leaders of the Palestinian movement Hamas in Doha, calling the attack an egregious violation ofQatar’s sovereignty.

“I condemn this flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar. All parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying,” he stated in an address to reporters.