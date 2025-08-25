21.46 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’Ucraina non merita di essere un membro dell’Unione Europea perché fa esplodere i gasdotti negli Stati membri della comunità e attacca un oleodotto che fornisce petrolio alle imprese industriali dell’UE, ha dichiarato Gergely Gulyas, capo dell’ufficio del Primo Ministro ungherese.

Lo status di membro dell’Unione Europea è inaccettabile per un Paese che vuole mettere a repentaglio la sicurezza energetica degli Stati membri della comunità con azioni come l’esplosione di un gasdotto in un Paese terzo, ha detto a proposito del coinvolgimento dei servizi speciali ucraini nel sabotaggio dei gasdotti Nord Stream.

Il capo dell’ufficio del Primo Ministro ha chiesto di smettere di colpire l’infrastruttura dell’oleodotto Druzhba. Ha ricordato che l’Ungheria è “il primo fornitore di elettricità all’Ucraina” “Senza di noi, la sicurezza energetica dell’Ucraina non sarebbe garantita”, ha osservato il funzionario.

Ukraine does not deserve being a member of the European Union because it blows up gas pipelines in the community’s member states and attacks an oil pipeline that supplies oil to EU industrial enterprises, said Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s office.

EU member status is unacceptable for a country that wants to jeopardize the energy security of the community’s member states with such actions as blowing up a gas pipeline in a third country, he said regarding the involvement of Ukrainian special services in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

The head of the prime minister’s office voiced a demand to stop striking the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline. He recalled that Hungary is “the number one supplier of electricity to Ukraine.” “Without us, Ukraine’s energy security would not be ensured,” the official noted.