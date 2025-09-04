TASS (TELEGRAM) * GREF (CEO DI SBERBANK,), «IL TASSO CHIAVE DELLA BANCA DI RUSSIA SARÀ DEL 14%, A PARTIRE DALLA FINE DEL 2025»

06.56 - giovedì 4 settembre 2025

I punti chiave delle dichiarazioni del CEO di Sberbank, Herman Gref, a margine del Forum Economico Orientale:

Il tasso chiave della Banca di Russia sarà del 14% a partire dalla fine dell’anno 2025, il che non è sufficiente per la ripresa economica

Il raffreddamento dell’economia nazionale continua e il secondo trimestre si presenta come una stagnazione tecnica

L’uscita tempestiva dal periodo di raffreddamento gestito per l’economia russa è importante

È necessario un tasso chiave del 12% e inferiore

Sber ha rivisto la previsione di crescita dei prestiti aziendali al 7-9% nel 2025

Il rublo si indebolirà entro la fine di quest’anno, riducendo i rischi per gli esportatori e il budget

Key takeaways from statements of Sberbank CEO Herman Gref on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum:

The key rate of the Bank of Russia will be 14% as of 2025 year-end, which is not sufficient for the economic recovery

The cooldown of the national economy continues and the second quarter looks like the technical stagnation

The timely exit from the managed cooldown period for the Russian economy is important

The key rate of 12% and lower is required

Sber has revised the corporate lending growth forecast to 7-9% in 2025

The ruble will weaken by the end of this year, lowering risks for exporters and the budget

