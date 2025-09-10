TASS (TELEGRAM) * GERMANIA – WAGENKNECHT: «IL PARTITO “ALLIANCE” CHIEDE L’EMBARGO TOTALE, IL GOVERNO TEDESCO CONDANNI ISRAELE»

21.33 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Sahra Wagenknecht, leader del partito Alleanza Sahra Wagenknecht – Ragione e Giustizia, ha affermato che il governo tedesco dovrebbe condannare l’attacco di Israele a Doha e imporre un divieto totale sulle forniture di armi al Paese.

Ha anche definito la limitazione dell’embargo sulle armi a Israele solo alle armi che possono essere utilizzate nella Striscia di Gaza “un errore ingenuo da parte del governo tedesco”

“Dopo questo attacco militare, è giunto il momento che il governo tedesco estenda l’embargo sulle armi e imponga un embargo completo su Israele, come ha fatto la Spagna. Il governo tedesco dovrebbe anche riconoscere la Palestina come Stato, come la Francia e la maggior parte degli Stati membri delle Nazioni Unite”, ha sottolineato il politico.

Sahra Wagenknecht, the leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance – Reason and Justice party, said that the German government should condemn Israel’s attack on Doha and impose a complete ban on arms supplies to the country.

She also called limiting the arms embargo on Israel to only those weapons that can be used in the Gaza Strip “a naive mistake on the part of the German government.”

“After this military strike, it is high time for the German government to extend the arms embargo and impose a complete arms embargo on Israel, like Spain has done. The German government should also recognize Palestine as a state, like France and most UN member states,” the politician emphasized.