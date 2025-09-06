TASS (TELEGRAM) * GENDELMAN (CONSIGLIERE PRIMO MINISTRO ISRAELIANO), «ISRAELE RISPONDERÀ AI TENTATIVI DEGLI HOUTHI DI UTILIZZARE ARMI CHIMICHE»

10.01 - sabato 6 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Israele risponderà ai tentativi degli Houthi di utilizzare armi chimiche, ha dichiarato alla TASS Dmitry Gendelman, consigliere dell’ufficio del Primo Ministro israeliano.

Israele risponderà a qualsiasi minaccia da parte di coloro che cercano di danneggiare la sicurezza dei nostri cittadini, ha sottolineato, commentando le notizie secondo cui i ribelli Houthi del movimento Ansar Allah, con sede nello Yemen, avrebbero iniziato a produrre armi chimiche.

Il Ministro dell’Informazione dello Yemen, Muammar al-Eryani, ha affermato venerdì che il movimento Ansar Allah, che controlla alcune parti del Paese, sta producendo armi chimiche utilizzando componenti contrabbandati dall’Iran.

///

Israel will respond to attempts by the Houthis to use chemical weapons, Dmitry Gendelman, advisor to the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS.

Israel will respond to any threats from those who seek to damage the security of our citizens, he pointed out, commenting on reports that Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement had started producing chemical weapons.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Eryani alleged on Friday that the Ansar Allah movement, which controlled parts of the country, was producing chemical weapons using components smuggled from Iran.