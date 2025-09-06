Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * GENDELMAN (CONSIGLIERE PRIMO MINISTRO ISRAELIANO), «ISRAELE RISPONDERÀ AI TENTATIVI DEGLI HOUTHI DI UTILIZZARE ARMI CHIMICHE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
10.01 - sabato 6 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Israele risponderà ai tentativi degli Houthi di utilizzare armi chimiche, ha dichiarato alla TASS Dmitry Gendelman, consigliere dell’ufficio del Primo Ministro israeliano.

Israele risponderà a qualsiasi minaccia da parte di coloro che cercano di danneggiare la sicurezza dei nostri cittadini, ha sottolineato, commentando le notizie secondo cui i ribelli Houthi del movimento Ansar Allah, con sede nello Yemen, avrebbero iniziato a produrre armi chimiche.

Il Ministro dell’Informazione dello Yemen, Muammar al-Eryani, ha affermato venerdì che il movimento Ansar Allah, che controlla alcune parti del Paese, sta producendo armi chimiche utilizzando componenti contrabbandati dall’Iran.

///
Israel will respond to attempts by the Houthis to use chemical weapons, Dmitry Gendelman, advisor to the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS.

Israel will respond to any threats from those who seek to damage the security of our citizens, he pointed out, commenting on reports that Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement had started producing chemical weapons.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Eryani alleged on Friday that the Ansar Allah movement, which controlled parts of the country, was producing chemical weapons using components smuggled from Iran.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.