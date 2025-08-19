TASS * (TELEGRAM) GAZA: «SONO 62.004 I PALESTINESI UCCISI DA INIZIO CONFLITTO, SECONDO IL MINISTERO DELLA SALUTE»

01.29 - martedì 19 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Ben 62.004 palestinesi sono stati uccisi e oltre 156.000 feriti nelle operazioni militari israeliane nella Striscia di Gaza dal 7 ottobre 2023, ha dichiarato il Ministero della Salute dell’enclave.

Secondo il ministero, almeno 60 civili sono stati uccisi a Gaza nell’ultimo giorno, e altri 344 hanno subito lesioni.

///

As many as 62,004 Palestinians have been killed and over 156,000 injured in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, at least 60 civilians were killed in Gaza in the past day, and another 344 suffered injuries.